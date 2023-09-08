Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

