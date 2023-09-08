Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

ZS opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

