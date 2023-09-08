Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) versus Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Head to Head Analysis

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -44.21% -40.06% Advanced Emissions Solutions -20.33% -13.61% -10.09%

Risk and Volatility

Zentek has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.7% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zentek and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $50,000.00 2,726.73 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -16.88 Advanced Emissions Solutions $102.99 million 0.55 -$8.92 million ($0.83) -2.10

Advanced Emissions Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Emissions Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zentek and Advanced Emissions Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Zentek.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Zentek on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

