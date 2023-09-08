Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.71.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $264.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.67. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

