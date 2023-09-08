Zacks Research Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

