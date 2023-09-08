Zacks Research Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,958 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

