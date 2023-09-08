Zacks Research Weighs in on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

HP opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.72. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

