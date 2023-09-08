Zacks Research Weighs in on Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVE opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 92,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.