Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $367.88 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $514.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,762. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

