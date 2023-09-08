Zacks Research Comments on Hexcel Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $1,117,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,310,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.