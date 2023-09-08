XRUN (XRUN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $85,001.76

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $85,001.76 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

