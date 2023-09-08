Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.54

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 13941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Xencor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Xencor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xencor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

