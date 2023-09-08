Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Insider Purchases A$22,735.83 in Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Frank Cooper acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$36.85 ($23.77) per share, with a total value of A$22,735.83 ($14,668.28).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

