WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,022,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 333,229 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 25.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

