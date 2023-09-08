WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 3.0 %

ArcBest stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

