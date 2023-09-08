WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,035 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after buying an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,544,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after acquiring an additional 152,083 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). The business had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

