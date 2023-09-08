WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 27,249 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,249 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $70.62.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

