WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,896 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,646 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 56.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PetMed Express Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PETS opened at $10.94 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.24 million. PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.