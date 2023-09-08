WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,709,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

