WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Westlake were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 39.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $124.69 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $138.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

