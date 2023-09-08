WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 880 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 136,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $199,841.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,345,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.16 per share, with a total value of $49,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,270.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,959.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,820 shares of company stock valued at $415,266. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.