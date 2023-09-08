WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 7,482 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HMST opened at $9.42 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.02.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

