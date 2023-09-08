WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,209 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.