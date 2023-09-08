WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 18,320 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,668,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,173,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 360,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.3 %

GEO stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.