WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 12,562 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after purchasing an additional 561,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after buying an additional 2,513,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $137,239.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 578,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,180.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $137,239.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 578,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,180.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,496 shares of company stock worth $4,238,141. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.