WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Aviva PLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 1st quarter worth about $2,188,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 40.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

