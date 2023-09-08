WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $572,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $107.73 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

