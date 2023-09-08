WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 123.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

