WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $576,000 Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after acquiring an additional 208,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 191,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

LTC stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.