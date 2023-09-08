WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $553,000 Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Embecta were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Embecta by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 5.2% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Embecta by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $900.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.49. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,891.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar purchased 5,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,891.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jacob Elguicze acquired 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,177.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,144.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,325 shares of company stock worth $311,077. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

