WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $44.80 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

