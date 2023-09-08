WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,930 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,739,000 after buying an additional 722,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 175,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

