WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

