WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALK opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

