WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 975 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $1,603,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,700 shares of company stock worth $10,398,440. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.