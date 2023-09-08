WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,973 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CVR Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $316,934.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,792,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,554,592.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $5,246,524.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,033 shares of company stock worth $9,711,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

