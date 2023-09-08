WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banc of California by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 51.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $693.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.28. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

