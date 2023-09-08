WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $96.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.31. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,323 shares of company stock worth $3,232,904. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

