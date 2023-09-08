WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 64,754 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,498,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,485,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 445,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE CDE opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.61. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

