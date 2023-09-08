WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,160 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,382,000 after acquiring an additional 93,803 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 359,468 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BSIG stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 316.77% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.37%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

