WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,682 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Embecta were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Embecta by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Embecta by 493.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 728.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In other Embecta news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,891.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Embecta news, CFO Jacob Elguicze bought 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $100,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,144.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,891.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,325 shares of company stock worth $311,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Embecta from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $15.71 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

