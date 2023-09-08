WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,435 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $74,088.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,593.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $74,088.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,593.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.95. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,042.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

