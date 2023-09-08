WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,035 ($25.70) target price on the stock.

WH Smith Stock Performance

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,378 ($17.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,110 ($14.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,728.90 ($21.84). The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,735.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,470.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,531.86.

Insider Activity

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,375 ($17.37) per share, for a total transaction of £15,125 ($19,102.05). Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Stories

