Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEN. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.29.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

