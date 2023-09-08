Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 358.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

