WeBuy Self Reported Market Cap Tops $65.62 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. WeBuy has a total market cap of $65.62 million and $141,642.53 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,218,744 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”



