Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report released on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

WBA stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $42.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

