Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

VSTO opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,584,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,743,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 152,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,019,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

