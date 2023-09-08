Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

