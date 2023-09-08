Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $38.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNOM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

